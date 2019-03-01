App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to hold a press conference

The Congress leader claimed Modi speaks falsehood all the time. "If you want to hear truth, come here but if you want to hear lies, then go to Narendra Modi's rallies," Gandhi said, addressing the crowd in suburban Bandra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a press conference and answer questions of the public.

Since he became the PM in 2014, Modi has not held a press conference in all this time, Gandhi said, addressing a public rally here.

"I address press conferences; have you seen the 'chowkidar' addressing a press conference? He is not only a 'chor' (thief) but also 'darpok' (coward)," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed Modi speaks falsehood all the time. "If you want to hear truth, come here but if you want to hear lies, then go to Narendra Modi's rallies," Gandhi said, addressing the crowd in suburban Bandra.

He also slammed the PM for 'protecting' the likes of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

"Modi will call Mehul Choksi as Mehul bhai (brother) but call you (people) 'Mitron' (friends)," he said.

Gandhi said the Congress will give 500 sq feet houses to slum dwellers in Mumbai under the slum development scheme if voted to power.

He expressed joy over IAF officer Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman coming back home from captivity in Pakistan. "Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, welcome back to the country," the Congress chief said.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:45 pm

