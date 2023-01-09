 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi calls RSS '21st century Kauravas'

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

"Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, they carry lathis in hands and hold shakhas.... India's 2-3 billionaires are standing with these Kauravas," he alleged, referring to the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file Photo)

Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called its members the "21st century Kauravas" and alleged they never say "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Siya Ram" as they are against India's values and "tapasya".

Addressing a street-corner meeting after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him reached Ambala district Monday evening, Gandhi said Haryana is the land of the Mahabharata and went on to take a dig at the RSS and the ruling dispensation.

"Did the Pandavas do demonetisation, implement wrong GST? Would they have ever done so? Never. Why? Because they were tapasvis and they knew that demonetisation, wrong GST, farm laws are a way to steal from tapasvis of this land.... (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did sign on these decisions, but the power of India's 2-3 billionaires was behind it, whether you agree or not," he told the gathering.

Gandhi said people greet each other with "Jai Siya Ram".

"RSS people never say Har Har Mahadev, you note this. Why they never say so. I thought about this. Because Lord Shiva was a 'tapasvi" and they are attacking on India's 'tapasya', that is why they cannot say Har Har Mahadev," he said.