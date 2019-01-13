Rahul Gandhi calls on Sharjah ruler; discusses range of issues

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on January 13 called on Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi and held a "cordial discussion" with him on a range of issues to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Gandhi was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day maiden visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during which he met the country's top leadership and addressed the Indian community besides meeting with the business leaders and students.

He met the Sharjah ruler before his departure to India.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah. We had a cordial discussion that covered a range of issues. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the bonds between our countries," the Congress president said in a tweet.

Gandhi on January 11 had an "excellent meeting" with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during which he assured the Dubai ruler that he was committed to an even stronger bilateral ties.