Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on IL&FS issue

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on September 30 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged financial support of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Services (IL&FS) and asked whether the prime minister "loves financial scams".

Taking to Twitter he said the LIC is the country's symbol of trust and common people have saved every rupee to buy its policies.

"Modi ji, your favourite private company IL&FS is about to turn bankrupt. You are trying to save it by putting the money of LIC. Why?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi.



मोदीजी, आपकी चहेती निजी कम्पनी ILFS डूबने वाली है। आप LIC का पैसा लगाकर उसे बचाना चाहते हो।क्यों? LIC देश के भरोसे का चिन्ह है। एक-एक रुपया जोड़कर लोग LIC की पॉलिसी लेते हैं। उनके पैसे से जालसाजों को क्यों बचाते हो? कहीं आपके लिए ILFS का मतलब ‘I Love Financial Scams' तो नहीं? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 30, 2018

"...Why are you using LIC money to save fraudsters. For you, hope IL&FS does not mean I love financial scams," he said.

In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that in 2007, Modi as Gujarat chief minister gave the Rs 70,000 crore 'Gift City' project to IL&FS in which nothing has happened till now and alleged that a fraud had come to light.

In comparison, Gandhi alleged that in 2018, Prime Minister Modi is trying to give a bailout of Rs 91,000 crore to debt-ridden IL&FS through public money in the LIC and the State Bank of India.

"Chowkidar ki dari mein tinka (the watchman is guilty conscious)," he said.