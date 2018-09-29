Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi in Hindi poem on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday in a tweet attacked the Modi government over rising fuel prices, falling rupee and the Rafale issue. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi addressed him as "saheb" in the tweet in Hindi and cited the high prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai and Delhi.

"Saheb ka kamal dekho...," he said on Twitter in a Hindi poem.

The Congress chief termed the Rafale fighter jet deal a "scam" and also mentioned the falling value of the rupee in the tweet.

The Congress president has been attacking Modi on various issues, especially on the Rafale fighter jet deal in which he has alleged "corruption" and favouring of "crony capitalism".

In another tweet, Gandhi shared a video in which a man is being allegedly thrashed by a group and claimed a teacher was "humilitated" in Mandsaur by student leaders affiliated to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.