App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi in Hindi poem on Twitter

The Congress chief termed the Rafale fighter jet deal a "scam" and also mentioned the falling value of the rupee in the tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday in a tweet attacked the Modi government over rising fuel prices, falling rupee and the Rafale issue. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi addressed him as "saheb" in the tweet in Hindi and cited the high prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai and Delhi.

"Saheb ka kamal dekho...," he said on Twitter in a Hindi poem.

The Congress chief termed the Rafale fighter jet deal a "scam" and also mentioned the falling value of the rupee in the tweet.

The Congress president has been attacking Modi on various issues, especially on the Rafale fighter jet deal in which he has alleged "corruption" and favouring of "crony capitalism".

In another tweet, Gandhi shared a video in which a man is being allegedly thrashed by a group and claimed a teacher was "humilitated" in Mandsaur by student leaders affiliated to the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 09:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.