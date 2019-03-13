Rahul Gandhi assures central role for Tamil Nadu in competing with China

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday vowed to give a push to the manufacturing sector in Tamil Nadu if voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls, saying the state could play a central role in 'competing' with China in manufacturing and generating jobs.

Addressing his first public rally here to launch the UPA poll campaign, he also vowed to create a brand 'Made in Tamil Nadu' for products manufactured in the state.

"Today whenever you look at a cell phone or a shirt it says Made in China. When we have governments in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, behind cellphone, shirt and a pant, we have to write 'Made in Tamil Nadu'," he said.

Underscoring the need to give a tough competition to China, Gandhi said, "Tamil Nadu is a central part of the strategy for competing with China in manufacturing. We are going to put special provisions in the manifesto for young entrepreneurs who want to start a business."

Referring to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, he said: "When (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi gives money to Nirav Modi Rs 35,000 crores, Mehul Choksi Rs 35,000 crores and Ambani Rs 45,000 crores, we are going to give huge amounts of money to young entrepreneurs from the banks of India," he said.

Assuring a friendly ecosystem for entrepreneurs if the UPA came to power, Gandhi said bank loans would not go to "a select few".

Anybody who wanted to set up a business and help India take on the challenge of the Chinese job manufacturing machine would get loans, he added.

"We are going to compete with the Chinese and do better than the Chinese when it comes to jobs," he added.