App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi assures central role for Tamil Nadu in competing with China

Addressing his first public rally here to launch the UPA poll campaign, he also vowed to create a brand 'Made in Tamil Nadu' for products manufactured in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday vowed to give a push to the manufacturing sector in Tamil Nadu if voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls, saying the state could play a central role in 'competing' with China in manufacturing and generating jobs.

Addressing his first public rally here to launch the UPA poll campaign, he also vowed to create a brand 'Made in Tamil Nadu' for products manufactured in the state.

"Today whenever you look at a cell phone or a shirt it says Made in China. When we have governments in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, behind cellphone, shirt and a pant, we have to write 'Made in Tamil Nadu'," he said.

Underscoring the need to give a tough competition to China, Gandhi said, "Tamil Nadu is a central part of the strategy for competing with China in manufacturing. We are going to put special provisions in the manifesto for young entrepreneurs who want to start a business."

related news

Referring to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, he said: "When (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi gives money to Nirav Modi Rs 35,000 crores, Mehul Choksi Rs 35,000 crores and Ambani Rs 45,000 crores, we are going to give huge amounts of money to young entrepreneurs from the banks of India," he said.

Assuring a friendly ecosystem for entrepreneurs if the UPA came to power, Gandhi said bank loans would not go to "a select few".

Anybody who wanted to set up a business and help India take on the challenge of the Chinese job manufacturing machine would get loans, he added.

"We are going to compete with the Chinese and do better than the Chinese when it comes to jobs," he added.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Tamil Nadu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

For BJP, Nationalism a Strategy to Win Polls Just Like Priyanka’s En ...

BJP's 1st List of Candidates From Karnataka to be Finalised on March 1 ...

Assam Elephant Death: Forest Department Had Warned Army Against Killer ...

BJP Like a Psychiatric Patient, Says Mamata Banerjee After it Asks EC ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.