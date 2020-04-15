App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi asks govt to bring back Indian workers stuck in Middle East

"The Covid19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the government to organise flights to bring back Indian workers stuck in the Middle East and desperate to return. He said the workers are in deep distress there due to shutting of businesses in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Covid19 crisis and shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress and desperate to return home.

"The Government must organise flights to bring home our brothers and sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place," he said on Twitter.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Middle East #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

