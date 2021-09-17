MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, other opposition leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also wished PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.


Leaders of opposition parties extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 71 on September 17.

Greeting the prime minister on his birth anniversary, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said may the PM be able to “work more successfully in the next two, to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country” and hoped that he “create work for the Indian people” too.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "Happy birthday, Modi ji."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also wished PM Modi on his birthday. "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," KCR said in a letter to the PM.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also sent birthday greetings to the PM on Twitter and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also wished “thiru” PM Modi on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” the DMK chief tweeted on the day.

Also read | BJP eyeing major push to COVID-19 vaccination on PM Modi birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also greeted him on his birthday.


Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Modi, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hard work but also made it a reality.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #MK Stalin #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Sep 17, 2021 11:17 am

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

