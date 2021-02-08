MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi appeals to youth to join Congress' social media 'army of truth'

The video ends with a helpline number and the handles of dedicated social media pages for people to join the initiative by the Congress party.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 11:04 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi


The Congress party on February 8 launched a 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign with an aim to have five lakh online 'warriors'.

"We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony, and affection," former party president Rahul Gandhi said in a video while launching the new social media recruitment drive. In the video, he appeals to the youth to join his party's 'army of truth' to fight the 'paid' trolls on online platforms.

Sharing the video message on Twitter, the senior Congress leader said, "the backbone of the attack on this nation is a troll army, thousands of people who spread hatred, anger and are paid to do so."

Close

Related stories

In the video, Gandhi has given a clear call to action, to the youth asking them to join this army of 'not hatred or violence, but of truth'. "We are building this platform for you, to give you the tools to fight this battle and win," he said.

The video ends with a helpline number and the handles of dedicated social media pages for people to join this initiative by the Congress party.

A few days ago on February 3, there were reports of the Congress party recruiting five lakh social media volunteers to take on the BJP's well-established online presence.

Around 50,000 of the selected volunteers would be appointed as office-bearers of the party's district, state, and national level social media teams, a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The remaining 4.5 lakh social media volunteers would work cohesively to push the party's message online in 'one voice', the report added.

Interestingly this entire development comes at a time of massive #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pushback, that the government is tweeting with after global celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted their support for the protesting farmers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Congress Social Media #India News #Indian National Congress #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Feb 8, 2021 11:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.