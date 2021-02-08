Rahul Gandhi appeals to youth to join Congress' social media 'army of truth'

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party on February 8 launched a 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign with an aim to have five lakh online 'warriors'.

"We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony, and affection," former party president Rahul Gandhi said in a video while launching the new social media recruitment drive. In the video, he appeals to the youth to join his party's 'army of truth' to fight the 'paid' trolls on online platforms.



India needs non violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion & harmony. You are central to defending the idea of India.

Come, #JoinCongressSocialMedia in this fight. India needs you! pic.twitter.com/DhBsHMKU22 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2021

Sharing the video message on Twitter, the senior Congress leader said, "the backbone of the attack on this nation is a troll army, thousands of people who spread hatred, anger and are paid to do so."

In the video, Gandhi has given a clear call to action, to the youth asking them to join this army of 'not hatred or violence, but of truth'. "We are building this platform for you, to give you the tools to fight this battle and win," he said.

The video ends with a helpline number and the handles of dedicated social media pages for people to join this initiative by the Congress party.

A few days ago on February 3, there were reports of the Congress party recruiting five lakh social media volunteers to take on the BJP's well-established online presence.

Around 50,000 of the selected volunteers would be appointed as office-bearers of the party's district, state, and national level social media teams, a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The remaining 4.5 lakh social media volunteers would work cohesively to push the party's message online in 'one voice', the report added.

Interestingly this entire development comes at a time of massive #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pushback, that the government is tweeting with after global celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted their support for the protesting farmers.