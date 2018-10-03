App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to be in Madhya Pradesh on October 6

While Gandhi will be in the BJP-ruled state for only one day, Shah will be making multiple visits over the next few days to meet party workers, respective spokespersons of the two parties said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will be visiting Madhya Pradesh on October 6 ahead of the Assembly elections which are due by year-end.

While Gandhi will be in the BJP-ruled state for only one day, Shah will be making multiple visits over the next few days to meet party workers, respective spokespersons of the two parties said.

The Congress chief will arrive in Morena via Gwalior on October 6 to take part in Ekta Parishad conclave, a party spokesperson said.

He will proceed to Jabalpur on the same day where he will perform 'Narmada Puja' at Gwari Ghat and later hold a roadshow.

Gandhi will also speak at a public meeting at Raddi Chowk in Jabalpur in the evening before leaving for Delhi.

The BJP president will visit Indore on October 6 where he will meet party workers of Indore and Ujjain regions, a BJP spokesperson said.

Shah will visit Gwalior on October 9 to meet party workers from Gwalior and Chambal regions.

On October 14, he will interact with workers from Sagar, Bhopal and Hoshangabad regions and the next day he will meet BJP cadres of Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur, the spokesperson said.
