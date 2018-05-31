App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul cites media report on 'kickbacks' to def ministry officials, asks PM to act

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "immediate action" against “corrupt” officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India's Defence Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "immediate action" against “corrupt” officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India's Defence Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal. Tagging the report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, "Ministry Of Defence, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $'s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian Govt. in AN32 deal."

"Modi ji, as our self proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'BJPDefenceScam'.

Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks to the tune of USD 2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) in India's purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32 in which its Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defence Ministry officials, the report alleged.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:50 pm

