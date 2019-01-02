App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul attacks govt on Rafale deal, cites audio tape

Initiating a discussion on the Rafale issue, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he "does not have guts" to come to Parliament to confront questions on the issue and "hides" in his room.

Lok Sabha on January 2 witnessed high drama after Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought permission to play a purported audio tape of a Goa minister on the Rafale deal but refused to authenticate it, prompting Union Minister Arun Jaitley to accuse him speaking "lies repeatedly".

The Congress leader also rejected Modi's claim in an interview that there was no personal allegation against him, saying this is not true as the entire nation is asking him direct question.

"He (Modi) spoke for 90 minutes in a staged interview but still did not answer questions on the Rafale issue," Gandhi said.

Is it not true that defence ministry officials objected to the new price of Rs 1600 crore, Gandhi said, accusing Modi of favouring his "dear friend" and "failed businessman" Anil Ambani.

Gandhi then sought permission to play an audio tape purportedly of a Goa minister on the Rafale issue.

Jaitley demanded if he can authenticate it, but the Congress leader said he would not do so.

"He knows it is wrong and hence is scared to authenticate it," Jaitley said, adding "this man lies repeatedly."
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 06:08 pm

