Raghubar Das vows to eradicate poverty from Jharkhand by 2022

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das vowed to eradicate poverty and unemployment from the state by 2022, an official release said here.

The vow came in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's 'do or die' slogan which was given on August 9, 1942, it said.

"By 2022 we will make Jharkhand a place where there won't be any person without housing, without medicine and without employment," the release said quoting Das.

Tribals have become aware and they want participation in development, he said adding that his government has set up the foundation for change of tribals and working for their empowerment.

He was addressing a programme organised by the social welfare department under Jharkhand tribal empowerment and livelihood project, the release said.

In the programme, the chief minister gave away Rs 43.60 lakh seed capital to 218 youth groups and cheques of Rs 1.66 crore to 40 Gram Sabha project implementation committees, it said.