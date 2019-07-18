App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rafale will provide IAF strategic deterrence: Defence Ministry

India has signed an agreement to purchase two squadrons (36) of the twin-engine multi-role aircraft and decided to base one each on its western and eastern fronts with Pakistan and China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rafale aircraft will provide the Indian Air Force strategic deterrence and requisite capability to engage targets at long ranges, the Defence Ministry said, adding the training of the first batch of officers and technicians is underway with the French Air Force. In its 2018-19 annual report, the ministry said the French-make aircraft will provide India strong weapons and systems capability edge over the country's adversaries.

India has signed an agreement to purchase two squadrons (36) of the twin-engine multi-role aircraft and decided to base one each on its western and eastern fronts with Pakistan and China.

The delivery of the aircraft, capable of delivering nuclear warheads, is likely to begin from September this year.

Close

"The Rafale aircraft will provide IAF the strategic deterrence and requisite capability cum technological edge," the defence ministry report said.

related news

Strategic deterrence is a strategy under which a country uses the threat of reprisal effectively to preclude an attack from an adversary.

Last year, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa had termed the introduction of the Rafale and the Russian S-400 missile defence system as "game-changer".

The report also said that the upgrade programme of Mirage-2000, also of French-make, with a new and more powerful upgraded radar, complete revamp of old avionics suite and integration of newer and smarter weapons is being carried out.

IAF used the Mirage-2000 to struck a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February this year. The upgrade would keep the aircraft operationally relevant for future combat operations.

"The upgrade is being undertaken in two phases. Initial Operation Clearance design and development was completed at OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) facilities in France," the report said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Indian Air Force #Rafale aircraft

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.