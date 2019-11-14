Rafale Verdict: Supreme Court dismisses review pleas, says cannot begin 'roving and fishing inquiry'

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on November 14, dismissed all review petitions in the Rafale case.

Justice SK Kaul, who was reading out the verdict, said there were no grounds for an FIR to be ordered and that the court cannot initiate a "roving and fishing inquiry".

The apex court was delivering its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

On May 10, the apex court had reserved its decision on the pleas, including that filed by former union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The plea seeks a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Kaul and KM Joseph pronounced the verdict on three review petitions filed by the trio, lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

On December 14, 2018, the top court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

SC ends contempt proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

SC also pronounced its verdict in the criminal contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for wrongfully attributing the “chowkidaar chor hai” jibe to the court. The court said the Congress leader should be more careful in future.

With that, it ended the contempt proceedings against Gandhi.

