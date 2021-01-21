MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Rafale jets of Indian & French air forces conduct complex maneuvers as part of mega drill

The exercise, that began on Wednesday, is taking place at a time the IAF has been keeping all its frontline bases across the country in a high-state of operational readiness in view of the Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 10:36 PM IST

Rafale fighter jets of Indian and French air forces on Thursday carried out a plethora of complex aerial maneuvers along with other frontline combat jets as part of a five-day mega exercise in Jodhpur to further enhance their operational coordination, officials said. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat flew a sortie in a Phenix Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air and Space Force and witnessed the first day's drill at the 'Exercise Desert Knight 21'.

Apart from Rafale jets, the Indian Air Force deployed its Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 combat aircraft and other key assets like IL-78 flight refuelling plane as well as airborne warning and control system (AWACS), the officials said.

The French side participated with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft.

The exercise, that began on Wednesday, is taking place at a time the IAF has been keeping all its frontline bases across the country in a high-state of operational readiness in view of the Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

"The exercise is unique as it includes fielding of Rafale aircraft by both sides and is indicative of the growing interaction between the two premier air forces," the IAF had said in a statement on Tuesday.

Close

Related stories

The French and Indian air forces have been conducting Garuda exercises for the last several years as part of efforts to boost operational cooperation.

"Four Rafale combat jets, two Atlas A400M military transport aircraft and a Phnix A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft manned by 170-odd French aviators will take part in joint drills with an Indian Air Force deployment," the French embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a boost to its strike capability, the IAF received the first batch of five Rafale jets in July last year, nearly four years after the government inked an agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. A second batch of three Rafale fighter jets joined the IAF in November.

The Rafale jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The newly inducted fleet has been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh.
PTI
TAGS: #Bipin Rawat #Current Affairs #Exercise Desert Knight 21 #France #India #Indian Air Force #Rafale fighter jets
first published: Jan 21, 2021 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.