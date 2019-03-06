Rafale documents stolen from Defence Ministry: Attorney General informs SC

Documents pertaining to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from Ministry of Defence, Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has informed the Supreme Court of India.

The AG has also told the apex court that investigation in the matter is on.

He also said that the documents cannot be shown in the court as “it is an offence under the Official Secrets Act.”

AG Venugopal informed SC that the documents are marked as secrets and cannot be in the public domain.

The information was provided to the top court when it was hearing a review petition filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The trio is seeking a review of the SC’s December 14 verdict that had dismissed pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked AG Venugopal to seek instructions and apprise the steps taken by the government at 2 pm on March 6.

(This is a developing story. Updates to follow)