App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale documents stolen from Defence Ministry: Attorney General informs SC

The Attorney General also said that the documents cannot be shown in the court as “it is an offence under the Official Secrets Act.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Documents pertaining to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from Ministry of Defence, Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has informed the Supreme Court of India.

The AG has also told the apex court that investigation in the matter is on.

He also said that the documents cannot be shown in the court as “it is an offence under the Official Secrets Act.”

AG Venugopal informed SC that the documents are marked as secrets and cannot be in the public domain.

The information was provided to the top court when it was hearing a review petition filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The trio is seeking a review of the SC’s December 14 verdict that had dismissed pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked AG Venugopal to seek instructions and apprise the steps taken by the government at 2 pm on March 6.

(This is a developing story. Updates to follow)
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rafale #Rafale deal #Supreme Court

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

How Student Loans Are Helping Students Study Abroad Easily

Aim is to Break Into Top 15 in the World: Paddler G Sathiyan

Here’s Why Delhi is Treated as Wedding Capital of India in Made In H ...

6th March 1996: Lankan Team Powers Its Way to Then Highest ODI Total

Tesla Model 3 to Reach "Volume Production" by Mid-2019, Says Elon Musk

How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's ...

Satellites Are Our Eyes in The Sky: Weather Monitoring, Humanitarian A ...

How do interest rates work?

Your Photo Shouldn’t be Bigger Than Mayawati's: BSP Ticket Seekers G ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

Captain Marvel movie review: Brie Larson's film has crowd-pleasing mom ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.