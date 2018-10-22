App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rafale deal will 'sink' Modi government: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said despite Modi becoming the prime minister after his party got a huge mandate in 30 years, the promises were "not fulfilled".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
AICC general secretary and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, saying the Rafale fighter jet deal will "sink" the Modi government.

He claimed that Modi's popularity graph has come down and looking at the prime minister's previous speeches, Congress does not even need to campaign because "things have been exposed now".

"The Rafale deal will sink the Modi government," Gehlot said at a press conference.

He said the tender was "snatched" from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for manufacturing Rafale fighter jets and this was an "insult" to HAL employees.

"When we visited the HAL office, we saw tears rolling downs from employees. Former employees too said that this was an insult to HAL," he said.

He also attacked Modi on issues of price rise among others.

"Inflation increased, rupee devalued and his promises fell flat. Compare the speeches of Modi made earlier and now, I assure that the Congress will not need to campaign in the country," Gehlot said.

On Modi's allegations about neglecting contributions of Subhas Chandra Bose, Gehlot said Bose is respected all over the country.

In a veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi clan, Modi had alleged that the contribution of several great leaders such as Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar and Bose to the country's freedom struggle was "deliberately" forgotten to glorify "one family".

Gehlot said it took several years for the BJP to remember Bose after his sacrifice.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics

