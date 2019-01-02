App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale deal, triple talaq bill to hold centre stage in Parliament today

Several opposition parties want the triple talaq bill to be referred to a select committee

The stage is set for a stormy day in Parliament with the Lok Sabha likely to debate the Rafale deal and Rajya Sabha set to take up the triple talaq bill.

Rafale debate

The Congress on December 31, 2018, accepted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s challenge to debate the Rafale deal in the lower house of Parliament.

The government had insisted on a debate in Parliament responding to Congress’ demands for an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the defence deal. The Congress had been raising this demand since the Winter Session began on December 11, 2018.

Congress Member of Parliament KC Venugopal and Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Shankar Prasad Dutta submitted their discussion on the subject under Rule 193, which does not entail voting.

The debate on Rafale deal has been listed in the Lok Sabha’s revised list of business for January 2.

Triple talaq bill

On January 1, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a motion in the House for referring the triple talaq bill to a select committee.

Several opposition parties on December 31, 2018, demanded referral of the bill to a select committee when it was taken up for discussion by the upper house of Parliament.

The motion is likely to be taken up on January 2 when the House takes up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, according to the list of business. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December 2018.

In the motion, Azad also proposed names of 11 Opposition members to be part of the Select Committee of the House.

Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma, Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Ram Gopal Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanjay Singh, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Manoj Kumar Jha were among those whose names that were proposed by the Leader of Opposition.

The Opposition members have also given notices for amendments to the bill.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he had recommended four amendments in the clauses of the bill.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance, which wants the bill to be passed in the Rajya Sabha, does not command a majority in the upper house. Moreover, BJP ally Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on December 31 decided to vote against the bill, according to reports.

BJP and its partners need 123 seats to get the bill passed as the current strength of the House is 244.

According to reports, the number of members opposing the bill is around 144. Around 80 members were in favour of the bill and the stand of around 20 MPs was either not declared or unclear.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 08:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Parliament #Rafale deal #Rajya Sabha #Triple Talaq Bill

