App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rafale deal biggest scam in the history of India: Sushmita Dev

Modi has looted the nation and an industrialist close to him has pocketed the loot, alleged Dev who is campaigning against the deal throughout the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev today termed the Rafale deal as the "biggest scam in the history of India" and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its "principle agent".

Modi has looted the nation and an industrialist close to him has pocketed the loot, alleged Dev who is campaigning against the deal throughout the country.

"The Rafale deal is a copy book case of squandering national interests, causing loss to public exchequer and promoting the culture of crony capitalism at the cost of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)," Dev, also an MP, claimed in a press conference here.

She alleged that the Rafale deal as "the biggest scam in the history of India" and "Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its principle agent".

related news

The Congress has repeatedly alleged a "scam" in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets claiming the cost per aircraft in 2012 during the UPA regime was agreed at Rs 526.10 crore while the one signed by the Modi government costs Euro 7.5 billion (Rs 1,670.70 crore per aircraft).

At that time the aircraft would have been manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, a PSU, but now the defence offset contract went to a private company with zero experience of manufacturing fighter aircrafts, the party claimed.

"While the PM and the defence minister refused to divulge the inflated price of 36 Rafale aircrafts claiming secrecy clause, the agreement between India and France has no such clause on non disclosure of commercial purchase," she claimed.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Politics #Rafale #Sushmita Dev

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.