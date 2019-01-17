Rafale deal: Arun Jaitley slams Congress for spreading 'concocted figures', 'not stopping falsehood'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on January 17 launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for its "concocted falsehood" against the Modi government over the Rafale deal.

Jaitley also slammed the Congress for not stopping the “falsehood” over the defence deal.

In a blog post, Jaitley said: “"There are some in the political system who thought that they were born to rule. There are those who had managed to penetrate into positions of influence irrespective of the Government in power. Some who were part of the ideological left and the ultra-left obviously found the new Government wholly unacceptable. Hence emerged a new class of Compulsive Contrarians."

On Rafale case

Attacking the Opposition on the Rafale deal issue, Jaitley said “the purchase of Rafale Combat Aircraft is yet another case of concocted falsehood by the Compulsive Contrarians.”

Jaitley said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be credited with “saving thousands of crore of the country” in the deal.

The finance minister accused the Congress of having compromised national security by "delaying the deal for over a decade" and speaking "fake and concocted figures" in the public domain as the purchase price of the combat aircraft.”

"The differences between a plain aircraft as a flying instrument and a Weaponised Aircraft was sought to be obliterated," he added.

Jaitley also cited the SC judgement in the case, saying that the top court “conclusively rejected the challenge”.

The Finance Minister said that the need to purchase, the quality of the aircraft, the pricing, the process and the offset issues were upheld by the apex court.

He further slammed the opposition for "relying on an alleged dictational/typographical error to prove the judgment was wrong" instead of stopping the campaign of falsehood.