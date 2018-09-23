Rafale deal: Arun Jaitley in rebuttal says, ‘I pity Rahul Gandhi’s understanding’

Downplaying allegations made by Congress regarding the Rafale deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on September 23 said he felt "pity" over Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of the matter.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on September 22 had made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government over the Rafale fighter jet deal issue.

Gandhi had accused the prime minister of being "corrupt" and said that former French president Francois Hollande's remarks on Reliance Defence showed "clear cut" corruption in the deal.

Countering Gandhi, Jaitley in an interview to news agency ANI said, "Under the 2016 contract, ready made aircrafts are going to come in; they are only going to be Offset suppliers."

Jaitley said, "I pity Rahul Gandhi's understanding -- how is it a scandal if a dozen Indian companies in the private and public sector say, that if for a Rs 56,000 crore contract, if the Offsets are going to be 28,000 crore, I want to be among the 20 people who are going to make Offset supplies? Everyone will get Rs 2,000-4,000 crore. How is it impropriety?"

The union minister also said that Gandhi was being in a "revenge mode."

When asked about the attack made by Gandhi on PM Modi during his press conference on September 22, Jaitley said, "The UPA (United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the ten years from 2004-2014 was unquestionably the most corrupt government in this country. They went out."

"Besides the UPA government, there was a whole background in the 1980s where serious evidence came that money in the Bofors deal went into Swiss accounts. People close to the Gandhi family, Mr Quattrocchi, was one of the beneficiaries of one of the accounts. Therefore, serious allegations were raised at that stage. Without getting further into that, I think he is in some kind of a revenge mode," Jaitley added.

'Orchestrated controversy'

Jaitley also raised the possibility of Gandhi having an prior information of former French president François Hollande’s statement on the Rafale deal.

"I won't be surprised if the who thing is being orchestrated. On August 30, why did he tweet 'Just wait for a while, some bombs are going to be burst in Paris'? And then what happens is in perfect rhythm with what he predicted," he said.

Jaitley on the price difference

On the per unit pricing of the Rafale jet, the finance minister said, "Does he (Rahul Gandhi) not understand what I explained last time? Take the 2007 offer of Rafale. To this you add till 2016 the escalation which was inbuilt into the clause. You add the exchange rate variation. The NDA deal for a basic aircraft becomes 9 percent cheaper than the 2007 offer."

Gandhi had blamed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for increasing the cost of the Rafale deal from Rs 526 crore -- which the UPA had negotiated -- to Rs 1,600 crore per jet.

Jaitley also said that "a bare aircraft is only a flying instrument with one pilot. It is of no surgical use. It is only when it is weaponised that it becomes an armed equipment for a surgical use to strike a target."

"If you take a weaponised aircraft as of 2007, add the same two things to it again and bring it to 2016 level, 2016 level is 20 percent cheaper," he added.