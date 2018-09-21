App
India
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rafale controversy: Arun Jaitley calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘clown prince’, liar

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood in connection with Rafale deal, and waiving loans given to 15 industrial houses. In a facebook post titled: Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

"Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world's largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'," the minister said.
