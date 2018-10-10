App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rae Bareli train accident: 7 killed as New Farakka Express derails

The reason for derailment has not been ascertained yet. Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order, said it cause will be known after an Anti-Terrorism Squad is sent for an on-the-spot probe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least seven people were killed and nine others were seriously injured after eight coaches and engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh on October 10. The incident happened at 6.10 am.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 40 personnel were deployed at the accident site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible assistance to rescue and relief operations.

Here are the key things to know:

The accident happened in Rae Bareli district's Harchandpur area leaving around 30-35 people injured.

The injured were taken to the Harchandpur PHC and district hospital. However, officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Other passengers were sent to Lucknow and will be sent to Delhi by a special train, according to officials.

Senior officers, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, CO, sub-divisional magistrate were at the spot and relief operations were in full swing.

All up and down lines on the route were blocked. As many as five trains were cancelled or shortly terminated, while nine trains diverted after the derailment.

The chief minister expressed his condolences for the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries.

The Centre too has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

The reason for derailment has not been ascertained yet. Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order, said that it will be known after an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is sent for an on-the-spot probe.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Uttar Pradesh

