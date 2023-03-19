 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh still on run, manhunt on to nab him, says police

Mar 19, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.

Earlier this month, a close aide of Amritpal Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport after he allegedly tried to flee the country. (Source: PTI/Representative)

A manhunt was still on to nab radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh, police has said.

"He is now a fugitive and we are looking for him and we will soon arrest him," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal told reporters near Nakodar in Jalandhar late Saturday night.

Chahal said six to seven gunmen of Amritpal Singh have been arrested.

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.