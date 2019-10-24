Radhanagari Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Radhanagari Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Radhanagari Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Radhanagari constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Radhanagari is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Radhanagari Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 76.89% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 75.91% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Aabitakar Prakash Anandarao won this seat by a margin of 39408 votes, which was 16.62% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 237051 votes.
