Radaur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Radaur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Radaur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Radaur constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Radaur is an Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 82.02% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 78.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Shyam Singh won this seat by a margin of 38707 votes, which was 26.23% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 147571 votes.
Dr Bishan Lal Saini won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4395 votes. INLD polled 115143 votes, 25.7% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
