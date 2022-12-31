R-Day parade: BSF women contingent atop camels to don Raghavendra Rathore outfits

The BSF's women contingent atop camels that will be featured for the first time in next month's Republic Day parade will be wearing military regalia designed by popular fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore, a force spokesperson said Friday.

The annual parade held on January 26 will witness the border forces' first-ever women contingent on camels this time, riding alongside their male counterparts.

The famed camel contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, after it replaced a similar squad of the Army which had been participating in the annual parade since it was first held in 1950.

"The uniforms for the 'mahila praharis' (women guards) represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country, and assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.

"The uniform incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan's history in its designs," the BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

While designing the outfit for the female troopers, the spokesperson said, "functionality as well as the privilege and honour of wearing one of the national forces' uniforms has been reflected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri bandhgala that is stately, classic and elegance personified".

The camel contingent comprises armed BSF personnel and members of its band contingent. They follow the foot marching contingent during the parade that ambles down the Rajpath, now Kartavya Path, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Red Fort via the India Gate.

