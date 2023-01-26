English
    R-Day celebrated across India; Chandigarh announces allowance for unemployed, MP proposes policy to curb liquor consumption

    In a major announcement, apparently eyeing the Assembly elections slated to be held by the end of this year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance from the next financial year.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian flag on the occasion of Republic Day 2023 celebration

    Republic Day parades capturing India's rich diversity were held across the country on Thursday as states listed their achievements and outlined development agenda, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying his government was working on a new excise policy to discourage liquor consumption.

    The celebrations, however, could not gloss over the differences between the Telangana government and the Raj Bhavan over protocol and other issues.

    After unfurling the national flag at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she would work for the people of the state though "some may not like her". Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event.