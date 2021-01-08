R-Day 2021: Shorter duration, social distancing, no standing spectators; here's everything you need to know

There will be a total of 26 Tableaux (9 central ministries/departments and 17 states/UTs) in this year's R-Day parade.

India's celebrations of its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year will look different owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With strict COVID-19 restrictions in place, this Republic Day will be of a shorter duration, with smaller marching contingents and fewer cultural performances.

Though, the parade will be carried out in the same manner as last year, social distancing has been factored in all activities. As opposed to last year's seating arrangement for 1.15 lakh, this year only 25,000 seats will be there. Also, no standing spectators will be allowed. There will be 26 Tableaux (9 central ministries/departments and 17 states/UTs).

New attractions at the parade

This year's Republic Day parade will also see new attractions such as two special tableaux. One by the Ministry of Culture heralding '75 years of Independence' and another by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that will showcase 'New India'.

Apart from that we also will see a contingent from Bangladesh as Lead Contingent to commemorate the 50th year of the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971. We'll also have 23 bands, 18 from the Army, one from the Air Force, and one from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to play 24 music tunes.

Apart from all the other attractions, it's also quite new that the Republic Day Parade doesn't have a confirmed Chief Guest yet, as UK Prime Minister Borris Jhonson cancelled due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in his country.

COVID-19 precautions in place

Enlisted below is the detailed set of precautions finalised to keep everyone safe at the parade venue.

-Entry gates, placement of queue manager, etc have been planned suitably.

-No tiered stand would be used for seating in Republic Day Parade and Beating The Retreat Ceremony this year to ensure separated seating.

-The chairs will be placed on wooden elevated platforms of heights 3inches/5 inches/10 inches. It will be placed height-wise to arrange a suitable number of rows.

-The protocol will be followed as per the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health & Welfare. The advisory for COVID safety will be included in the instructions.

-Thermal screening will be available at all entry points along with eight isolation /resting booths if any attendee is detected having symptoms of COVID-19 during entry. There will also be one doctor and one paramedic stationed at each of these booths.

-Hand sanitizers, masks, and gloves will be available and thorough sanitization of the premise will be carried out.