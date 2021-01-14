R-Day 2021 | No foreign head of state as chief guest this year due to COVID-19: MEA

Republic Day parade (File image)

Days after the cancellation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit, the Indian government confirmed that there would be no chief guest for the Republic Day 2021 event.

This would be the first time in last 55 years when the Republic Day parade would not be attended by a foreign head of state.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement issued on January 14, cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind not inviting any foreign leader for the January 26 event.



Due to the global COVID19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event: Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/y1da7cIzoJ

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

"Due to the global COVID-19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava as saying.

In December, the government had invited the British Prime Minister as the chief guest for Republic Day parade. On December 15, Johnson's office had issued an official confirmation that he would be visiting India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On January 5, however, Johnson decided to cancel his visit to India citing the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the UK.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," read a statement from his Downing Street office.

"The speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus," the statement added.