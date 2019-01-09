Quota bill passed in Lok Sabha: What BJP stands to gain from this move ahead of general elections

The Lok Sabha passed a landmark bill on January 8 to provide 10 percent reservation in government jobs and education for the ‘economically backward’ sections among general category citizens.

The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill, described by the government as "historic" and in the country's interest, was backed by most parties, including the Opposition.

The bill will now have to be passed by the Rajya Sabha where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not command a majority. The Upper House is expected to take up the bill on January 9.

The bill’s passage, however, is expected to be relatively smooth as most parties have already extended their support for the legislation. As many as 323 members voted in support of the bill in Lok Sabha, which seeks to amend Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution to enable reservation. Three members voted against the bill.

The Opposition has, however, criticized the government for introducing the bill at the end of the Winter Session and for not giving enough time for scrutiny. Speaking during the discussion in Lok Sabha, parliamentarians said the usual the two-day notice period for a constitutional amendment bill was not given.

Opposition parties also called the Centre’s move an “election jumla” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls expected to happen in April-May.

Political observers suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would gain from the decision.

The upper castes are considered to be BJP’s core support base. Developments in recent months have, however, left the saffron party unnerved by the possibility of these voters drifting away.

Upper caste support is so integral to the BJP that 32 out of all 42 chief ministers it has had till date across India have belonged to the upper castes. Except for Bangaru Laxman, all of BJP’s National Presidents have belonged to upper castes.

In September 2018, Madhya Pradesh, which was then governed by BJP, had witnessed protests from upper castes against the amended Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, alleging that the Act was being misused.

BJP leaders, during the assembly election campaigns, had reportedly asked the party high command to take necessary steps to ensure that prevailing sentiments among the upper castes do not affect electoral prospects.

Experts believe assembly election losses in the three ‘Hindi heartland’ states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — in December 2018 forced BJP to introduce reservation to placate the upper castes, ahead of the general elections.

The move is being seen as BJP’s attempt to consolidate the upper caste votes.

“The government was not planning to introduce the Constitution Amendment Bill. The decision was taken at the highest level and the ministry was asked to frame a proposal,” a senior minister told The Economic Times.

“The most immediate reason was the recent assembly election results. There was a need to reclaim our core vote base,” the minister said.

This could also boost BJP’s chances in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The BJP-led NDA, which won 73 out of the 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is expected to face a serious challenge from the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance.

According to a report by the Financial Express, upper castes could influence results in 35-40 parliamentary seats in UP, 25 in Maharashtra, 20 in Bihar, 14 in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each and 12 in Gujarat.

In the smaller states, upper caste voters could impact the results in six seats from Jharkhand, five seats in Uttarakhand and Delhi each and four seats in Uttarakhand.