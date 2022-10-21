Quality Council of India appoints Jaxay Shah as new chairman for 3 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Jaxay Shah as the new Chairman of the Quality Council of India (QCI) on October 21 for three years, effective immediately.

Shah, who is the founder Chairman of construction company Savvy Group and former Chairman of CREDAI, the apex body of private real estate developers in India, also holds the position of the Chairman of the ASSOCHAM Western Region Development Council.

He will succeed former McKinsey India Chief Adil Zainulbhai, who served as the Chairman of QCI through three terms for eight years from 2014 to 2022.

During Zainulbhai's stint at QCI, the organization grew 16 times to over 1,000 people who have created imprint in strategic sectors such as healthcare, education, environment, e-commerce, housing, among others. It has also become financially independent, making it an autonomous organization.

QCI, which is mandated to promote quality through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies was established in 1997 through a Cabinet Note, jointly by the Industries Department (now DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry and prominent industry associations like CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) and ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India).

“QCI is a vibrant organisation of over 1,000 people who are improving the quality of life for 140 crore Indian citizens. I am a huge believer of the India story and confident that QCI will be pivotal in fulfilling PM's vision of India as a developed country by 2047. This will be achieved on the pillars of quality and credibility of everything that is 'Made in India' for the world,” said Shah.

The council has helped the government on various flagship schemes to assess quality of education, healthcare, food, sanitation, groundwater management, and natural resources like coal. It contributed in expanding India’s quality of RTPCR testing capacity through accreditation during COVID-19.

QCI has also contributed in schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Government eMarketplace (GeM), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Atal Innovation Mission, Atal Bhujal Mission, Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana.