Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quake rocks parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and Bengal: IMD

No casualties have been reported so far here, police said. The quake lasted around 15 to 20 seconds and was felt around 10.20 am.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and West Bengal on Wednesday, an India Meteorological Department official said.

The magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale, according to a report of the Central Seismological Observatory in Shillong.

Its epicentre was two km north of Kokrajhar town in Assam and at a depth of 10 km, it said. The tremor was felt in six northern districts of West Bengal as well as the metropolis and its surrounding districts, officials said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 12:20 pm

