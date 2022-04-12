English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Quad has emerged as powerful force of global good: Jaishankar

    Jaishankar told reporters that challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions during the India US 2+2 ministerial that were held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

    PTI
    April 12, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
    EAM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

    EAM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

    Ahead of the Quad in-person leadership summit in Japan next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States has emerged as a powerful force of global good.

    Jaishankar told reporters that challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions during the India US 2+2 ministerial that were held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

    "We appreciate the attention and energy devoted by the United States to the Quad. Its elevation and intensification in the last year benefits the entire Indo-Pacific," he said.

    "Indeed, the Quad has emerged as a powerful force of global good," Jaishankar said. Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden indicated that the next Quad summit would be held in Japan on May 24.

    The White House Press Secretary, however, refrained from disclosing a precise date. "The President is looking forward to going to Asia at some point, but I don't have any more details at this point in time. Clearly, he's excited since he talked about it today," Psaki said in response to a question during her daily news conference.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Jaishankar #Quad
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 06:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.