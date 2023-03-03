 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quad foreign ministers meet calls for comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Mar 03, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers said they underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law.

From left, U.S. Secy of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a Quad ministers' panel in New Delhi on March 3, 2023. (AP/PTI)

The foreign ministers of Quad on Friday called for lasting peace in Ukraine and concurred without naming Russia that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is "inadmissible".

The issue figured at a meeting among External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia's Penny Wong.

"We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing, and concurred that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the foreign ministers said.