QS Rankings: IIT-Delhi enters list of top 50 institutions for engineering

Mar 22, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has entered the list of top 50 institutions for engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, which was released on Wednesday.

As many as 44 programmes offered by Indian higher education institutions in different disciplines have figured in the top 100 globally. Last year, 35 Indian programmes made it to the top 100.

The Delhi University is the Indian varsity with maximum entries (27) followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, (25) and IIT-Kharagpur (23), a statement released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) said.

The rankings provide independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 15,700 individual programmes taken by students at? 1,594 universities in 93 locations across the world,? across 54 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.