QS India University Rankings 2020: IITs dominate; check the list here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Delhi secured the top three positions in the QS India University Rankings 2020.

IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur finished fourth and fifth, respectively. While two more IITs -- Roorkee (IITR) and Guwahati (IITG) -- placed ninth and tenth.

University of Delhi (DU) and University of Hyderabad placed seventh and eighth on the list. Calcutta University (CU) finished eleventh and was followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at number 12.

The QS India University Rankings are based on a number of parameters such as academic reputation, citations per paper, international faculty, international students, faculty staff with PhD, employer reputation, etc.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated CU and JU, saying that it was a proud moment for the state.

"We have topped among the state universities, just a few notches below the central higher educational institutions, including IITs and IISC," CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said.

CM Banerjee also took to Twitter to heap praise on the state-run universities.

"Happy to share with you that as per QS INDIA RANKING 2020, the University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University have secured first and second positions respectively among all Government Universities in India. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all," Banerjee tweeted.

> 1. IIT Bombay (IITB)> 2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore> 3. IIT Delhi (IITD)> 4. IIT Madras (IITM)> 5. IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)> 6. IIT Kanpur (IITK)> 7. University of Delhi> 8. University of Hyderabad> 9. IIT Roorkee (IITR)> 10. IIT Guwahati (IITG)> 11. University of Calcutta> 12. Jadavpur University> 13. IIT Indore> 14. Savitribai Phule Pune University> 15. IIT Hyderabad> 16. Anna University> 17. University of Mumbai> 18. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani> 19. Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

> 20. IIT Bhubaneswar