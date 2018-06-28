QR code system in Mumbai soon to complain about taxi, auto drivers

Passengers commuting by taxis and autorickshwas in Mumbai will soon have a QR code system that would allow commuters to lodge a complaint in real-time or call the police using the code, according to a report by The Times of India.

Besides, lodging complaints, commuters will get details of the driver, including the licence/permit details, contact number and vehicle information by simply scanning the QR code with a smartphone. The QR code sticker will be pasted inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Joint commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar said, "The QR code will be made compulsory for all autos and taxis, failing which drivers will be denied fuel at MGL pumps across Mumbai region."

Kumar added that the vehicles without the code will be deemed "illegal."

The government would be spend around Rs 2 crore on the project, the report adds. The project includes development of codes for every registered taxi and auto rickshaw in the region and programming of the mobile application.

There are about 30,000 illegal autos and taxis plying in the city and the new system could force them to go off roads once implemented, the report adds.