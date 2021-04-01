English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

QCI chief Adil Zainulbhai appointed chairman of Capacity Building Commission

The Capacity Building Commission will exercise functional supervision over all central training institutions dealing with civil services capacity building and will create shared learning resources.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST
File image of Adil Zainulbhai (Image: Twitter/@AdilZainulbhai)

File image of Adil Zainulbhai (Image: Twitter/@AdilZainulbhai)

Quality Council of India (QCI) chief Adil Zainulbhai has been appointed as the chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, set up under the government's ambitious 'Mission Karmayogi' for bringing major reforms in bureaucracy, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.

Besides him, Ramaswami Balasubramaniam has been appointed as member (HR) and Praveen Pardeshi as member (administration), it said.

Balasubramaniam is the founder of the Swamy Vivekanand Youth Movement and Pardeshi is a 1985-batch IAS officer who is currently the global programme coordinator for the Defeat-NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) Partnership under the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the order said.

Hemang Jani, a former senior private sector specialist, World Bank, has been appointed as the commission secretary, it said.

The Capacity Building Commission will exercise functional supervision over all central training institutions dealing with civil services capacity building and will create shared learning resources, including internal and external faculty and resource centres, among others.

Close

Related stories

It will also assist the Prime Minister's Public Human Resources Council in approving the annual capacity building plans and will make recommendations on the standardisation of training and capacity building, pedagogy and methodology besides suggesting policy interventions required in the areas of HR management and capacity building to the government.

The Union Cabinet had in September last year approved 'Mission Karmayogi', dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform aimed at capacity building, to make government employees more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled", ending the culture of working in silos and ensuring transparency.

The programme will "radically" improve the government's human resource management practices and prepare civil servants for the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

A council, comprising select Union ministers, chief ministers, eminent public HR practitioners, among others, and headed by the prime minister, will serve as the apex body for providing strategic direction.
PTI
TAGS: #Adil Zainulbhai #Capacity Building Commission #Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) #Mission Karmayogi
first published: Apr 1, 2021 11:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.