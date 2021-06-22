MARKET NEWS

Qatari diplomat says Indian officials met with Taliban leadership in Doha

The Qatari envoy confirmed for the first time that Indian officials had made a “quiet visit” to Doha to engage in peace talks with the Taliban.

June 22, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
Representative Image

Qatar’s Special Envoy of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani has said that Indian officials held talks with Taliban political leadership.

The senior diplomat involved with the Afghan peace process said at a webinar held on June 21 that Indian officials met with Taliban leaders as the militant outfit is seen as a “key component” in Afghanistan’s political scenario.

The Qatari envoy confirmed for the first time that Indian officials had made a “quiet visit” to Doha to engage in peace talks with the Taliban.

Speaking at the webinar organised by Arab Center Washington DC and titled ‘Looking Towards Peace in Afghanistan after the US-NATO Withdrawal’, the Qatari diplomat said: “There has been a quiet visit by Indian officials to speak with the Taliban. Why? Because not everybody is believing that the Taliban will dominate and take over because the Taliban is a key component or is going to be a key component of the future of Afghanistan.”

Notably, the confirmation of the development comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made two brief stopovers in Doha on June 9 and 15 to meet with the Qatari leadership. During this time, he held meets with the Qatari Foreign Minister and the National Security Advisor and also Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative on Afghanistan reconciliation.
TAGS: #Afghan Taliban #India #peace talk
first published: Jun 22, 2021 04:17 pm

