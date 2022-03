Qatar Airways diverts Delhi-Doha flight to Karachi after smoke indication in aircraft's cargo hold

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

A Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha passenger plane was diverted to Karachi on Monday after it declared an emergency due to indication of smoke in the cargo hold, the airline said.

The aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services, and passengers disembarked it in an orderly manner using stairs, it said in a statement. The incident is currently under investigation and a relief flight is being arranged to transport passengers onwards to Doha, the airline said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans," it said. Qatar Airways said its flight "QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold".

Qatar Airways operates the Airbus A350-900 (twin-jet) on its Qatar Airways 579 flight.

Airbus India Head Remi Maillard said "will defend the reputation of Airbus and our A 350 fleet against all claims by Qatar Airways in court and also will look into all details on the technical reasons for the flight landing.

Airbus has asked a London court to grant it more than $220 million as part of its protracted legal dispute with customer Qatar Airways.