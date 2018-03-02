Q3 growth marks India's return as fastest growing economy: Finmin

The Indian economy is in a high growth mode and 7.2 percent expansion in the December quarter marks its return as the fastest growing major economy in the world, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said today.

He said strong fixed capital growth also indicates that investment is picking up very well and agriculture and services have performed quite well. "Very encouraging and solid 3rd quarter growth numbers from CSO. 7.2 percent growth marks return of India as the highest growing major economy in the world," Garg said in a tweet.

China's, GDP reportedly grew by 6.8 percent in the October-December quarter. Garg said: "Manufacturing growth at 8.1 per cent and construction growth at 6.8 percent confirms robust turnaround in industrial economy."

Separately, the finance ministry said robust growth in manufacturing and significant acceleration in construction in the third quarter of 2017-18 mark a turnaround in the country's economic growth momentum.

The Indian economy grew at five quarter high of 7.2 percent in the October-December period reflecting overall recovery due to good show by agriculture, manufacturing, construction and certain services, as per the second advanced estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The ministry further said that the growth acceleration has been sectorally broad-based with manufacturing growth estimated at 8.1 percent for third quarter of 2017-18, up from 6.9 percent in the second quarter; construction growth at 6.8 percent, up from 2.8 per cent; and services growth of 7.7 percent, from 7.1 percent.

Significantly, heralding an improvement in the investment climate, real gross fixed capital formation is estimated to grow at a robust 7.6 percent for 2017-18, accelerating from 6.9 percent in second quarter to 12 percent in third quarter 2017-18, it added.

The economy is expected to grow at 6.6 percent in the current fiscal ending March 31, as per the second advanced estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), compared to 7.1 percent in 2016-17. The earlier estimate was 6.5 percent.