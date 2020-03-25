App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pvt security cos to back PM Modi's call to support govt machinery; ensure wages during lockdown: FICCI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The private security industry, which employs 50 lakh people, has resolved to fully back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to support government machinery during the lockdown period triggered by COVID-19 outbreak, and has urged its customers to have empathy towards the staff.

The Union Home Ministry has asked private security agencies not to lay off guards or deduct their salaries during the 21-day lockdown period announced to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Over 50 lakh strong private security industry shall fully back PM's call to support government machinery in the lockdown period as an essential service, said Rituraj Sinha, Chair, FICCI Committee on Private Security Industry.

He further requested customers to cooperate in payment to all agencies as per full contracted value and on time.

related news

"This will ensure compliance with Labour Ministry and Home Ministry directives related to payment of full wages of all private security, cash logistics and cleaning services and other such contracted workers for lockdown period," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said "in this time of crisis, I appeal to all business and the high-income section of the society to be sensitive towards the economic interests of all those whose services you take.

“It is possible that in the coming few days, these people may not be able to attend work, and in this situation, please do not cut their wages. Decide humanely and sensitively," he said.

There are mounting concerns that companies, including in India, could resort to retrenchment due to sluggish demand and various restrictions are in place to curb spreading of the coronavirus infection.

As per to the latest Union Health ministry update the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #FICCI #India #Narendra Modi #Private security industry

