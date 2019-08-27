PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis under scanner of Delhi's anti-profiteering committee: Report

PVR Cinemas and Cinepolis theatres are under investigation after consumers have filed complaints that the benefit of rate cuts that were announced by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council have not been passed on to them , reported DNA.

Delhi's state-level anti-profiteering committee will initiate a preliminary probe against the multiplex players and the national capital region (NCR). The committee will refer the cases to the standing committee followed by a detailed probe by the Director-General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) thereafter.

The complainants claimed that ticket prices of the movie Simmba were not reduced to their appropriate levels in PVR theatres, and a similar complaint was lodged against the Cinepolis in Saket, Delhi. The movie was released on 28 December 2018, and the reduced rates came into effect from January 1, 2019.

The GST on movie tickets that costed more than Rs 100 were reduced to 18 percent from 28 percent, while tickets lower than Rs 100 were reduced to 12 percent from 18 percent.

The standing committee will seek explanation from the two multiplexes in NCR on the ticket pricing before and after January 1 as per a source to the daily. This will clarify if the base price has been increased to curtail benefits to the consumers. Benefits of all tax cuts have to be passed on to consumers, as per the anti-profiteering provisions under the Central GST Act 2017, pointed out the report.

In case the companies are found to be in the wrong, they will be asked to deposit part of the profiteered amount with the Consumer Welfare Fund, it further added.

The report noted that the next stage of the probe might expand to other multiplexes across India. Meanwhile, more of these multiplex customers might approach the national anti-profiteering authorities (NAA) for a refund.

The report also noted such cases are referred to state and national standing committees to DGAP which then submits a report to NAA within a stipulated time frame. NAA then issues the final order on complaints.