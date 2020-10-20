PV Sindhu in London for ‘nutrition and recovery’, denies reports of 'family rift'

PV Sindhu has traveled to London, United Kingdom to work on her recovery and nutrition. News reports suggest that the former world no. 2 left the national camp for next year’s Toyko Olympics and has been in London for at least 10 days.

Quashing a news report which suggested that her exit from the national camp may have been due to tensions with her family, Sindhu said on Twitter: "I have come here (London) with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard."

"Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday," Sindhu added in a tweet.



Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !! pic.twitter.com/07PSqweiHu

— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 18, 2020

Sindhu also said that she does not have any issues with her coach Pullela Gopichand or the training facility at the academy.

The news report added that Sindhu may train alongside the English badminton team.