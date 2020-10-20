172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pv-sindhu-quits-national-olympic-camp-over-personal-issues-lands-in-london-for-nutrition-recovery-report-5986041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PV Sindhu in London for ‘nutrition and recovery’, denies reports of 'family rift'

Quashing a news report which suggested that she may have traveled to London due to tensions with her family, PV Sindhu said she was there with her parents' consent and there was no family rift.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

PV Sindhu has traveled to London, United Kingdom to work on her recovery and nutrition. News reports suggest that the former world no. 2 left the national camp for next year’s Toyko Olympics and has been in London for at least 10 days.

Quashing a news report which suggested that her exit from the national camp may have been due to tensions with her family, Sindhu said on Twitter: "I have come here (London) with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard."

"Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday," Sindhu added in a tweet.

Close
Sindhu also said that she does not have any issues with her coach Pullela Gopichand or the training facility at the academy.

The news report added that Sindhu may train alongside the English badminton team.

The shuttler had pulled out of the recent Denmark Open and has not participated in any competitive tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:34 am

tags #India #PV Sindhu #Sports

