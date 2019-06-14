PV retail sales dip 1% in May: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Friday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in May declined by 1 per cent to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year. According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,53,463 units in May 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 8.6 per cent to 14,07,361 units last month as compared with 15,40,377 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8 per cent to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a dip of 4 per cent to 50,959 units last month from 53,108 units in the same period last year.