Push for stricter law: Goa police wants 7-day jail without bail for drunk drivers

After announcing hefty fines on drinking in public, Goa may now see non-bailable weeklong custody for drunk driving in the state. Goa Police is considering asking the state government to amend the Motor Vehicles Act locally to include laws allowing the forces to catch and keep violators in custody for at least seven days before being eligible for bail, reports The Times of India.

In talks with the publication, Director General of Police (DGP) Muktesh Chander said, “Drunk driving cases are not compoundable, so they are always sent to court.”

"Courts have mostly been lenient on the issue and in most cases, the offender does not spend even a single night in the jail. As a result, the police are unable to curb the drunk driving menace,” he added.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill has been introduced in Rajya Sabha with certain changes to be included in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Existing Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, mentions driving a vehicle by an individual after consuming 30mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, which is detected in a test by a breath analyser, is a punishable offence. It also prescribes a fine of a few hundred rupees for violators.

Since the value of rupee has dropped, violators do not hesitate to pay the meagre fine, said the police official.

However, the proposed amendment to the Act seeks heavier penalties on drunk driving.

The DGP said, “We are waiting for the amendment to come through. But if it does not happen, I am thinking of requesting the state government to amend the Act locally. We may even suggest a minimum seven-day jail sentence.”