Pusad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pusad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pusad is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Yavatmal district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Pusad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 61.45% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.14% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Manohar Rajusing won this seat by a margin of 65359 votes, which was 37.77% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 173057 votes.