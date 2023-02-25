 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NIOT's Purnima Jalihal discusses the past, present, and future of ocean energy systems in India

Mongabay .
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Purnima Jalihal, head of the energy and freshwater group at the National Institute of Ocean Technology, is currently coordinating the development of the maiden ocean energy-powered desalination plant, at Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep.

Source: AFP

A seawater-powered lantern with an output in watts; a small hut powered by one to five kilowatts of ocean energy; or a town that could run on megawatts harnessed from the ocean: from watts to megawatts every iota of clean energy, including marine renewable energy, is important in India’s energy basket, says ocean energy scientist Purnima Jalihal.

Jalihal heads the Energy and Freshwater group at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, India, and leads the development of ocean energy devices and thermal desalination systems at her lab. Of the many ways in which ocean energy can be accessed is through ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC), a technology that taps into the temperature differences (thermal gradients) between relatively warmer surface waters and deep cold waters of the ocean to generate baseload electricity and desalinate ocean water.

What is ocean energy?

Ocean energy is a form of renewable energy which can be harnessed with the power of waves, currents, tides, temperature gradients and salinity gradients. Compared to other renewable energy systems such as solar, wind and hydropower, the commercialisation of ocean energy has remained slow over the decades.

However, many countries are now developing technologies to tap the potential of the oceans and meet the renewable energy targets. India, a member country of the Ocean Energy Systems (OES), a technology collaboration programme from the International Energy Agency, is also working on both small-scale and large-scale projects in marine renewable energy. According to OES by 2050, ocean energy has the potential to have deployed over 300 gigawatt of installed capacity.